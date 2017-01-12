Homeless man beaten in Colorado Springs’ first 2017 homicide

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | The brutal beating of a homeless man is the year’s first homicide in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2j4CLnv ) that arrest documents say 39-year-old Edward Eugene Lyles was beaten after seeking shelter in a neighbor’s tent when his own caught fire.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital and treated for head trauma. Lyles died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with Lyles’ assault.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com