Highlands Ranch boy’s death on Hanging Lake trail site ruled accidental

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | An 8-year-old boy who died at a popular recreation site in western Colorado has been identified as Noah Ragon of Highlands Ranch.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire released the name Wednesday and says the death that occurred Monday afternoon at the top of the Hanging Lake Trail was ruled an accident.

However, Glassmire says it’s still not clear what happened to the boy, who died of a head injury.

He says investigators don’t know if the boy slipped and fell, was struck by a falling rock or something else happened.

The incident occurred in an area that is open to the public and is commonly an area where visitors stand to take photos and enjoy the mist created by a nearby waterfall.