High school newspaper’s Clinton endorsement sparks debate

MONUMENT, Colo. | An endorsement by a Monument high school has sparked outrage in the surrounding city.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eksFk1 ) that last week The Bear Truth, the student newspaper at Palmer Ridge High School, endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for president, a move that Palmer Ridge English teacher and newspaper adviser Tom Patrick says has “outraged” some parents.

According to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, residents in Palmer Lake, Monument, are heavily Republican. In the last presidential election, nearly three-fourths of voters in those areas voted for the Republican candidate.

Patrick says parents took to social media and email the school calling for the suspension of the newspaper’s staff. Some parents said the editorial was inappropriate for a student publication and that Republican nominee Donald Trump should have been given equal space.

