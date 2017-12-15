Hickenlooper picks CU law prof Melissa Hart for state Supreme Court

Melissa Hart, a University of Colorado law professor, right, smiles as she is introduced as the newest member of the Colorado Supreme Court by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2017, during a news conference in the State Capitol in Denver. Hart will take the place of Allison Eid, who was appointed to Denver's federal appeals court, on the state's seven-member Supreme Court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Melissa Hart, a University of Colorado law professor, back, smiles as she is introduced as the newest member of the Colorado Supreme Court by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2017, during a news conference in the State Capitol in Denver. Hart will take the place of Allison Eid, who was appointed to Denver's federal appeals court, on the state's seven-member Supreme Court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Melissa Hart, back, a University of Colorado law professor, smiles as she is introduced by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper as the newest member of the Colorado Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2017, during a news conference in the State Capitol in Denver. Hart will take the place of Allison Eid, who was appointed to Denver's federal appeals court, on the state's seven-member Supreme Court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER | Gov. John Hickenlooper picked University of Colorado law professor Melissa Hart yesterday to fill an opening on the Colorado Supreme Court.

Hart will take the place of Allison Eid, who was appointed to Denver’s federal appeals court by President Donald Trump. She filled the vacancy left by Neil Gorsuch, who stepped down after being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hart was one three women recommended for the job by the judicial nominating commission. Before joining the university, she was a trial attorney for the U.S. Justice Department, worked at a Washington, D.C. law firm and served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Hickenlooper says he is encouraged by Hart’s ideas about how to make the judicial system “more effective, efficient and less expensive.”

Hart is his fourth appointment to the seven-member state Supreme Court.

Last month, a judicial nominating commission gave the governor three judges to choose from, all of them women. They also included Denver attorney Marcy Glenn and Alamosa-based district court judge Pattie P. Swift.