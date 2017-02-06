Hearing delayed on modernizing Colorado’s Open Records Act

Scott chairs the state Senate, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

Democratic Sen. John Kefalas’ bill would require government agencies to release requested public records in their original or searchable data formats, like Excel spreadsheets. That would allow the public to easily analyze those records instead of having to thumb through unwieldy paper or PDF documents.

Scott’s committee killed a similar bill last year.

Colorado’s secretary of state’s office led a working group of journalists, government representatives, lawmakers and others before the legislative session to forge consensus legislation this year.