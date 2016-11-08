From health care to wages, Colorado voters making policy

DENVER | Colorado voters are choosing more than political candidates Tuesday. They’re also making direct decisions on policy questions ranging from universal health care to a higher minimum wage.

The nine ballot measures before Colorado voters also ask whether the terminally ill should get help accessing life-ending drugs. Voters will also decide whether to hike the tobacco tax, whether to revive the presidential primary vote, and whether to make it harder to change the state constitution.

Many of Colorado’s most notable policy decisions have come from ballot measures. Women’s suffrage, the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights, and most recently marijuana legalization came as the result of ballot measures.