At Hasbro, the glass slipper is a perfect fit

The toy maker’s shares hit an all-time high Monday after it posted record annual revenue and breezed past Wall Street expectations after pulling off coup at the castle. Hasbro snared the rights to Disney’s princesses and sales in the girls category jumped more than 50 percent in 2016.

FILE - In a Monday, Feb 16, 2015 file photo, Mr. Monopoly in the Hasbro showroom, to celebrate the Monopoly brand's 80th anniversary during the North American International Toy Fair in New York. Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million. (Photo by Matt Peyton/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images, File)

Hasbro shares jumped 16 percent Monday to $95.80 per share. When Hasbro wrested the rights from Mattel for Disney’s “Princess” and “Frozen” dolls in late 2014, the company’s stock was trading around $55 per share. Hasbro started producing and shipping the Disney lines last year.

At the same time, Mattel shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value. Its shares are down 15 percent in the last month and its earnings in January were disappointing.

Hasbro said the girls category accounted for $1.19 billion of its $5.02 billion in revenue for 2016. That compares with total revenue of $4.45 billion in 2015.

Profits for the fourth quarter reached $192.7 million, a 10 percent increase from the $175.8 million reported during the same period last year.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company had net income of $1.52 for the fourth quarter. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share, or 36 cents better than industry analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $1.63 billion, also beating Wall Street forecasts for $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $4.34 per share, compared with $451.8 million, or $3.57 per share, in 2015.

