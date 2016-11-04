A hairy situation: Rescuers save cat stuck on water tower

LASALLE, Colo. | A cat stuck for days on a converted water tower didn’t have to cash in one of its nine lives.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ffQ6HS ) that rescuers on Wednesday plucked the black cat from the water tower, which has been converted to hold cellular infrastructure in the town of LaSalle, north of Denver.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, Brady Thomas, with the Greeley Fire Department, holds on tight to the cat after successfully rescuing from atop of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, Brady Thomas, with the Greeley Fire Department, loads a cat into a pet carrier as Daniel Winning, with Poudre Fire Authority, holds onto the cage atop of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, a crowd gathers around the base of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo, as firefighters begin to rescue a cat that has been stranded at the top. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, cat in a pet carrier is lowered to the ground after the feline was rescued from atop of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, a cat peers out of a pet carrier after the feline was rescued from atop of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 photo, Daniel Winning, left, with Poudre Fire Authority, and Brady Thomas, with the Greeley Fire Department, lower down a cat in a pet carrier after the feline was rescued from atop of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colo. The cat has been stranded since Sunday on the top of the tower. The cat was safely rescued Wednesday morning and sent to a nearby veterinarian office to have its well being checked.(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)

The cat had been stranded since Sunday.

Technical Rescue Systems, a Fort-Collins based training firm, arrived to save the animal. Company founder Steve Flemming says he has no idea how the small feline got up the tower in the first place.

Two climbers scaled the tower and herded the cat into a pet carrier before lowering it to the ground.

A small crowd that gathered to watch the spectacle unfold erupted in applause.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com