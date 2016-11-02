Hacker who helped blackmailers get nude photos gets prison

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A federal judge has ordered prison time for a Colorado Springs hacker who sold computer code that allowed blackmailers to search Photobucket’s billions of customer photos and videos for nude images.

The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2elA400 ) reports 41-year-old Brandon Bourret was sentenced Tuesday to 29 months in prison for conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

Court records say Denver-based Photobucket runs a website for 100 million users who store 10 billion photos in public or password-protected albums.

Prosecutors say Bourret sold an application that allowed people to gain access to protected albums to find and copy sexually explicit images. He and a codefendant sold the software for $29.99.

Photobucket representatives did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Bourret told Judge Wiley Daniel he cried when FBI agents told him his software had been used to blackmail people.

