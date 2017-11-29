Gruber wins Aurora at-large city council seat after recount reveals 45-vote lead

AURORA | It’s final. Retired Air Force Col. Dave Gruber will serve as an at-large member on the Aurora City Council.

Just 47 votes separated him and former Regional Transportation District Director Tom Tobiassen from the seat when the recount was called. That prompted Adams, Douglas and Arapahoe Counties to recount the votes in the 2017 election.

Final election numbers put Gruber ahead by 45 votes, according to the Aurora City Clerk’s office.

“I know he will do a great job for us on the council and I look forward to working with both Dave and Alison in the future,” Tobiassen said in a statement. “I would like to add that it’s been a pleasure getting to know the rest of the at-large candidates. All good people.”

Gruber said he was excited to hear the news and that he’s ready to “get into the nuts and bolts of the city.” While working at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Gruber was a senior commander responsible for base operations, a role he said has prepared him for serving the city.

A margin of 67.76 votes were required for a recount to take place between Tobiassen and Gruber. The other at-large seat was filled by Allison Hiltz. Ward III Councilwoman Marsha Berzins will return to her seat. Crystal Murillo will represent Ward I and Nicole Johnston will represent Ward II.

The counties started the recount process earlier this week. On Monday, the new council members will be sworn in at the regular meeting and will officially begin their duties as city council members.