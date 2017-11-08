Gruber still leads by 71 votes in at-large Aurora City Council vote — no concession by Tobiassen yet

AURORA | While one Aurora City Council at-large seat will surely be filled by progressive candidate Allison Hiltz, the other is winner isn’t clear.

Former Regional Transportation District chair Tom Tobiassen and retired Col. Dave Gruber are neck and neck. Gruber leads at 4 p.m. with 13,492 votes and Tobiassen is right behind with 13,332 votes.

But spokeswoman from the Arapahoe County and Adams County clerk and recorder offices say ballots are still being counted, so that 71 vote lead may change.

AURORA CITY COUNCIL Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total AT LARGE Brian Arnold 7484 34 585 8103 Dave Gruber 12690 104 698 13492 Reid Hettich 2677 15 245 2937 Allison Hiltz 16008 56 1506 17570 Tim Huffman 11020 64 722 11806 Abel Laeke 2684 6 250 2940 Tom Tobiassen 12593 75 753 13421 Russ Wagner 6125 34 479 6638

Even if votes were finalized, the slim margin wouldn’t be enough to initiate a recount. State law requires a recount take place when the difference in vote totals is less than one half of one percent. Right now, that difference between Tobiassen and Gruber exceeds the half-percent, according to calculations, which includes tallies from all three counties, from Adams County.

Tobiassen said he and campaign officials are monitoring the count and looking at options.

“I sat with Councilman Bob LeGare a few years ago when he was ahead and wound up losing by 57 votes. So we’ll have to see. But Dave Gruber is a good guy, and if it goes his way he will serve our city well,” Tobiassen said Tuesday night, after polling locations closed.

Gruber said he thinks Tobiassen is a great guy and he’s been impressed with the candidate. But if the vote remains close, Gruber said he’d petition for a recount.

“It’s unfortunate that you have a winner and a loser. But both want to be able to talk to the teams and say we did our best. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tom did it as well,” Gruber said, adding that the campaign has been a long journey but is relieved to be nearing the finish line.

Arapahoe County plans to have another election update at 4 p.m. An Adams county spokeswoman said they should have results around that time, too.