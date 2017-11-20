Greeley police looking for vehicles in pedestrian fatal

GREELEY | Law enforcement officers in northeastern Colorado are looking for the drivers of two vehicles that are believed to have struck a 21-year-old man on a Weld County road early Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol believes the man was struck and killed by a 1999 or 2000 purple Honda Accord. The patrol says that car’s driver’s side mirror was likely damaged.

Authorities also believe a second vehicle — a gray VW Golf GTI — also struck the man near the town of Evans. Both vehicles left the scene. Someone reported seeing a body in the road at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim’s name has not been released.