Grant to allow more leadership training for Aurora immigrants and refugees

AURORA | The Natural Helpers program, which aims to empower local immigrants and refugees in their new home, will be able to provide training to around 40 more adults and 15 young adults in the next year, thanks to a $50,000 grant.

The Office of International and Immigrant Affairs brought the program to Aurora last year to fulfill part of the city’s Comprehensive Strategic Plan. The city’s goal is to provide more integration programming for the immigrant and refugee communities of Aurora. Those that complete the program can take what they learn back to their communities, expanding the program’s reach.

“The city of Aurora has seen great successes with Natural Helpers in the past year, and the program’s graduates are already making a big difference with our immigrant and refugee communities, making them feel safe, welcome and part of this city,” said Ricardo Gambetta, head of Aurora’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, in a statement.

The grant is from the Colorado Health Foundation, and will allow for leadership development tranings or immigrant and refugee leaders in addition to the 15-20 adults and 15 youth.

“We want to thank the Colorado Health Foundation for recognizing the value of this program and investing in the promise of all of our residents.”