Grand Junction moves forward on amphitheater construction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Officials in western Colorado have voted to approve construction on an outdoor entertainment center.

KKCO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2dNnkhL ) that the Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday approved contracts to move forward with the Las Colonias Amphitheater.

The three-part construction project will begin next month. It has been contracted out to local companies and includes the amphitheater, a trail and slough excavation.

The $3.5 million amphitheater project will be paid for through several grants and the city’s internal funds.

City Manager Greg Canton says the budget already allocates money for the project, deflecting concerns about staff reductions and budget decreases anticipated in 2017.

The project is expected to be finished next fall.

