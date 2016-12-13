Governor, tribal leader discuss reducing protest tensions

BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault have met to discuss reducing tensions between law officers and Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents, as the main protest camp begins to clear out after the federal government stalled the $3.8 billion project.
“The bridge is the main issue,” Archambault said. “How can we get (the blockade) removed as soon as possible so that it opens up emergency service routes, opens up commerce again for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.”
Dalrymple said the plan is to enlist the help of the Bureau of Indian Affairs to maintain safety while workers inspect the bridge. Archambault said a timeline wasn’t developed during the Monday meeting, which also was attended by other Tribal Council members and s state officials.
“The meeting was constructive, an important step toward rebuilding long-term relationships,” Dalrymple said.
Also, prosecutor Ladd Erickson said he wants people who have been arrested for protesting against the pipeline to reimburse the state for their court-appointed attorneys. The protests have resulted in 570 arrests since August, creating an unprecedented burden for the state’s court system. The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents plans to seek $670,000 from the Legislature to help cover the costs of protest-related cases.
Associated Press writer James MacPherson contributed to this story from Bismarck.