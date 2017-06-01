Gov. Hickenlooper signs Aurora representative’s bill to aid sex assault, stalking and domestic abuse victims

AURORA | Rep. Dominique Jackson’s bill to allow victims of stalking, sexual assault and domestic violence to break their leases to flee their attackers and protect their safety was signed June 1 at a ceremony at Aurora Mental Health Center by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The bill, HB17-1035, adds victims of sexual assault and stalking to the group of people eligible to break their leases for safety concerns, and also adds additional types of acceptable documentation to prove that those seeking to break leases are victims of assault and/or stalking.

“Survivors who have been attacked or harassed in their own homes should not be forced to live in fear because they can’t afford to pay off the remainder of a lease,” said Rep. Jackson, D-Aurora. “Everyone deserves a safe place to live.”