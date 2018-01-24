Gov., Fray’s Isaac Slade, strike a chord for music ed

Gov. John Hickenlooper kneels to take a portrait with students of Clyde Miller P-8 school, Jan. 22, after having performed with Isaac Slade of The Fray, as part of the Take Note music program. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Isaac Slade, left, and Gov. John Hickenlooper perform "Will the Circle be Unbroken," with members of the Clyde Miller P-8 chorus, Jan. 22, as part of the Take Note music program. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Isaac Slade, left center, from Colorado band The Fray, signs a shirt for Clyde Miller P-8 Music teacher Christy Go after performing with Gov. John Hickenlooper for students of Clyde Miller, Jan. 22. Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Gov. John Hickenlooper is hoping a pilot program starting out in five school districts, including Aurora, will strike the right notes and help lead to every K-12 student in Colorado having access to musical instruction.

The pilot program created by the non-profit organization Take Note Colorado is starting out with a $450,000 grant split between five school districts to help find ways to increase access to musical opportunities for students. Take Note Colorado is a joint venture between Hickenlooper, philanthropists like the Anschutz family and musician Isaac Slade, the frontman for The Fray.

“We’re going to make Colorado the first state in America where any kid who wants to learn to play music will have access to an instrument and a teacher,” Hickenlooper said during a kickoff event at Clyde Miller P-8 School in Aurora on Jan. 22. “There are study after study that shows that kids who play music or try to learn to play music get along with other kids better, they do better in their classes, especially in math and science, and their classroom demeanor, their behavior in class, goes up.”

The ambitious project isn’t just a musical instrument drive, said Karen Radman, executive director for Take Note, although that is a huge piece of the puzzle. The organization is working directly with each school district to find where the largest need is, whether it is more instruments, a repair fund for existing instruments, professional development for music teachers or finding ways to increase access to instruction.

“What does an increase in access to music look like? It’s a big question and not entirely uniformly answered at this point. We’re definitely trying to figure it out. With Aurora we’ve identified that teachers would like to see additional professional development in music so we have provided some professional development,” Radman said. “What we’ve learned so far from the pilot districts is the big three things are a need of instruments, need for instrument repairs, which is why we’re likely going to create an instrument repair fund, and professional development.”

While Take Note Colorado won’t be able to provide the funding for districts to hire more music teachers, Radman said the nonprofit would use its website to help match community members who are trained musicians with schools who are in need of additional instruction.

Slade has taken on this project with a passion and has been instrumental in bringing other Colorado-based acts like Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Big Head Todd and the Monsters on board to help raise money.

“It’s really important for the artsy kids to have access to the kind of music they want. The power of finding your voice led so many of us to our jobs,” Slade said. “But I think it’s especially important for the non-arsty kids who are sure they don’t fit in the musical category. They don’t play music, they don’t dance. These are the kids in my experience that find the most power. Because it’s such a radically different thing … It helps you find your voice.”

Hickenlooper said it’s estimated that for the program to be running across the state, it would need a budget of about $10 million annually to completely fulfill its mission.

“We need to raise money, and I think the musical community is really into it so we’re going to see some benefit concerts. I think we’re going to see sponsors matching and donating some money. I think that as we raise money, we’re hopeful that the General Assembly will take some money for education and kind of match it,” Hickenlooper said. “I think we can raise $4-5 million a year through all the private avenues and then I think the state will hopefully come up with $5 million a year.”