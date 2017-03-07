GOP-backed bill to increase state revenues passes test

DENVER | A Republican-sponsored bill to allow Colorado to keep more revenue it already receives has passed a test in the state House of Representatives — but not without challenges from fellow Republicans.

Rep. Dan Thurlow and GOP Sen. Larry Crowder want to change the way annual revenue limits set by the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights are calculated.

Their bill would ask voters whether the state can keep millions of extra dollars for roads, education and schools, starting with $175 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The Democratic-led House gave the bill initial approval Tuesday after rejecting a proposal by GOP Rep. Polly Lawrence to tie any extra revenue to funding transportation needs.

The House must formally approve the bill before it’s considered in the Republican-led Senate.