Good snow helps Aspen resorts recover from late ski start

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASPEN, Colo. | Good snow helped ski tourism rebound in Aspen in January and February though the number of visitors lagged behind the pace last winter.

Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle says lift-ticket sales and season-pass use soared in January.

Business hit a lull in February after the Winter X Games but overall has recovered since lack of snow caused ski season to start late last fall.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2mUxn8m) business was down 10 percent in November and December.

Colorado Ski Country USA reports cumulative skier visits for its 22 member resorts were up 1 percent in January and February.

Skier visits to those resorts are down 2 percent for the season to date.

