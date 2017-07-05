Golf: Former, current Aurora prep golfers earn spots in wide variety of national tournaments

Eaglecrest senior-to-be Davis Bryant is one of several former or current Aurora prep golfers who are having successful summers on the course. Bryant has the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and the national junior PGA Championship tournaments ahead in July. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Davis Bryant is Aurora’s traveling man when it comes to golf.

The Eaglecrest senior-to-be is set to play all over the country in the month of July thanks to his success in June.

Bryant visited North Carolina for the 39th Junior boys North & South Championship, July 3-5 at the venerable Pinehurst Country Club, where he played in a field of 90 top golfers from across the country.

Following that, Bryant is headed to the Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas, for the 70th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship July 17-22 and he’ll then go to the Country Club of St. Albans near St. Louis July 31-Aug. 3 for the national junior PGA Championship tournament.

Regis Jesuit senior-to-be Cal McCoy is the first alternate for the U.S. Junior Amateur as he finished a stroke behind Bryant in the qualifier June 27.

Regis Jesuit grad Jaclyn Murray also has a busy summer ahead. With a runner-up finish at the Colorado Junior PGA Championship, she is headed to the Junior PGA Championship July 18-21 in St. Albans. Murray also has a spot in the July 24-29 U.S. Girls’ Junior tournament at Boone Valley Country Club in Augusta, Missouri, thanks to her runner-up finish at a qualifier June 27 at Valley Country Club.

Bryant’s sister, Emma, qualified for the girls’ 13-14 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship July 25-27 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Grandview junior-to-be Morgan Ryan is also Optimist-bound, as she made the girls 15-18 tournament July 30-Aug. 2 at the same PGA National Resort & Spa.

The July 10 U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifying tournament at CommonGround G.C. features Murray, her former Regis Jesuit teammate and 2016 Class 5A state champion Mary Weinstein and Grandview junior-to-be and 2017 5A state champion Amy Chitkoksoong.

The top four golfers from the field of 42 advance to the U.S. Women’s Amateur Aug. 7-13 at San Diego Country Club.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel