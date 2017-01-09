German prosecutors close Germanwings crash investigation
On March 24, 2015, Lubitz locked Germanwings Flight 9525's captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside. All 150 people aboard, including Lubitz, were killed.
BERLIN | German prosecutors said Monday they had closed their investigation into the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago, concluding there were no indications that anybody other than co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had been involved in the intentional crash.
Wellens said the civil cases wouldn’t be affected by the Duesseldorf decision because the claims are being directed at Germanwings and its parent company Lufthansa, not at the doctors who assessed Lubitz, and that the case is being pursued on the basis of contractual obligations between the airline and its passengers.
Several victims’ families last year also filed a lawsuit in the U.S. against an Arizona-based flight school where Lubitz was trained, alleging the school failed to properly screen his medical background. Schoettes said the U.S. case was without merit.
In France, where the plane crashed, authorities have been conducting their own separate investigation of the crash. It also seeks to determine eventual criminal responsibility for the crash.
Many airlines and regulators have made changes since the crash and now require at least two people to be in the cockpit at any given time to prevent similar crashes.
