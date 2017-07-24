Gas company plans to replace pipeline under Parachute Creek

PARACHUTE | A company that owns a Colorado pipeline involved in the 2013 contamination of Parachute Creek is replacing the pipeline after the U.S. Department of Transportation decided it has regulatory authority over the line.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2v0rXQa ) Saturday that the new natural gas liquids pipeline being constructed by Williams will reside about 17 feet (5 meters) beneath the creek and will be 2,000 feet (610 meters) long.

The line will connect Williams’ nearby gas processing plant with a tank farm, after which the liquids are shipped by another pipeline to another processing plant in Rio Blanco County. The company hopes to begin the project this year.

The Parachute Town Council last week approved a watershed permit for the project that will protect the town’s water supply.