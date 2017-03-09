Garfield County regulators vote to allow injection wells

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. | The Garfield County Planning Commission has approved a zoning change that would allow injection wells in the residential development of Battlement Mesa.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2mF9rrv ) that the commission’s vote is a major step forward for Ursa Resources, which is looking to expand its Battlement Mesa operations. The injection wells still need approval from county commissioners.

The Planning Commission’s vote came after hours of heated testimony. Commissioners concluded that an injection well is better than increased truck traffic hauling water offsite multiple times per day, but opponents of the zoning change worry about the proximity of oil wells to the residential community’s water supply.

The Garfield County Commission must approve the zoning change.

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/