Funeral services to be held for Colorado sheriff’s deputy

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. | Funeral services are being held for a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in suburban Denver by a man whose mental health problems had previously raised alarms.

Law enforcement officers from around Colorado are scheduled to join a motorcade taking the body of 29-year-old Zackari Parrish to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch, not far from the apartment complex where he was shot and killed Sunday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Riehl, a veteran and former lawyer in Wyoming, fired on Parrish and three other deputies who responded to his 911 call. He was later killed by a SWAT team in a gunfight that also wounded an officer.

Parrish leaves a wife and two young daughters.