Frontier adds nonstop flights in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

OKLAHOMA CITY | Denver-based Frontier Airlines has announced plans to add three nonstop flights to both Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and to Tulsa International Airport.

The airline said Tuesday there will be nonstop flights to and from both cities to Denver, San Diego and Orlando, Florida.

The flights from Oklahoma City to Denver and Orlando will begin Nov. 1 and flights from Oklahoma City to San Diego will start next spring.

The flight schedule from Tulsa will be announced later this year.

The announcements are part of a national announcement that Frontier is adding 21 cities and 85 new routes nationwide.