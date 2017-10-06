FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ANTI-NUCLEAR GROUP WINS NOBEL PEACE PRICE

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins for “drawing attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.”

2. SOME IMMEDIATE HELP IN VEGAS ARRIVED BY HAPPENSTANCE

The first emergency personnel to respond to the deadliest shooting in modern American history arrived at the scene only coincidentally, a firefighter says.

3. OMINOUS RUMBLINGS

President Donald Trump delivers a foreboding message, telling reporters as he posed for photos with his senior military leaders that this might be “the calm before the storm.”

5. WHO MAY STEP AWAY FOR GOOD FROM HIS MOVIE COMPANY

Many in Hollywood are wondering if Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein’s leave — following an expose on decades of alleged sexual harassment — might prove permanent.

6. HOW US IS USING LEVERAGE IN GULF

The American military halts some exercises with its Gulf Arab allies over the ongoing diplomatic crisis targeting Qatar, trying to use its influence to end the monthslong dispute, authorities tell the AP.

7. PUERTO’S RICO’S FAMED MONKEY ISLAND ALSO SUFFERED

One of the first places Hurricane Maria hit in the U.S. territory was Cayo Santiago, home to one of the world’s most important sites for research into how primates think, socialize and evolve.

8. PREP PLAYERS STAYING ON SIDELINES

Participation in high school football is down around the U.S., in part because of greater awareness of head injuries.

9. JAPAN ALSO REJOICES FOR ISHIGURO’S NOBEL PRIZE

British writer Kazuo Ishiguro left Japan when he was 5 years old and didn’t make a return visit to Japan for 30 years, but that hasn’t stopped some in the country of his birthplace from celebrating the roots of the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.

10. FROM PEWS TO BARSTOOLS

Craft breweries have opened in former churches, whose vaulted ceilings lend them an old-world air hard to replicate elsewhere, but have earned disapproval from clergy and worshippers across the country.