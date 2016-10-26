French authorities declare the Calais migrant camp empty

CALAIS, France | French authorities declared the Calais migrant camp known as “the jungle” empty on Wednesday, after fires set by departing migrants accelerated plans to evacuate the burgeoning slum.

Local officials announced the destruction of the camp, where thousands fleeing war and poverty have lived in squalor as they waited for a chance to sneak across the English Channel into Britain. Migrants are being moved to reception centers around France where they can seek asylum.

“The camp is completely empty. There are no more migrants in the camp,” said Prefect Fabienne Buccio, the state’s highest authority in the region. “Our mission has been fully fulfilled.”

People walk in a street among smoke and flames from tents, after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Charity workers pull tents away from burning shelters set on fire by migrants in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Thick smoke and flames rise from amidst the tents after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A migrant reacts as smoke billows from burning shelters set on fire in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A migrant looks up to the sky as he stands next to his tent burnt in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. France began the mass evacuation Monday of the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle," a mammoth project to erase the humanitarian blight on its northern border, where thousands fleeing war or poverty have lived in squalor, most hoping to sneak into Britain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Charity workers pull tents away from burning shelters set on fire by migrants in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A man carries his belongings as smoke and flames rise from the tents, after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A migrant walks away as police officers form a line to push back people after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Migrants wait to register at a processing center in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Crews have started dismantling the squalid migrant camp in France after the process to clear the camp began in earnest on Monday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Police officers form a line to push back people after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Migrants wait to register outside a processing centre in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Crews have started dismantling the squalid migrant camp in France after the process to clear the camp began in earnest on Monday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Smoke billows from burning shelters set on fire by migrants in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Migrants wait to register outside a processing center in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Crews have started dismantling the squalid migrant camp in France after the process to clear the camp began in earnest on Monday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Police officers form a line to push back people after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Firefighters have doused several dozen fires set by migrants as they left the makeshift camp where they have been living near the northern French city of Calais. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

She said fires that engulfed wide swaths of the sprawling camp after midnight and continuing Wednesday “show the camp is empty.”

Authorities said four Afghans had been detained earlier Wednesday on suspicion of setting fires, which slightly injured one person who was taken to the local hospital.

“When Afghans leave, they set fires. It’s not our custom,” Buccio said.

Cleaning crews were moving in Wednesday night to clear debris and remove remaining tents and shelters, she said.

Migrants were seen milling around despite the announcement, but authorities said they would stop processing people by Wednesday evening.

Migrants have flocked to the Calais region for decades, but the camp has grown as Europe’s migrant crisis expanded. As it evolved into a massive slum supported by aid groups, France finally decided to shut it down.

Officials said that 1,500 migrants would be sent to reception centers around France on Wednesday. A total of 5,000 have been given shelter since the first day of the operation on Monday.

That includes unaccompanied minors being housed in heated containers in the camp, apparently untouched by the blazes.

As the reality of the mass evacuation took hold, fearful migrants from Afghanistan, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria and Pakistan braced for a new reality. Some pledged to just keep moving.

Numerous migrants heading down the road with backpacks said they would not get on a bus and were determined instead to slip into Britain.

“This jungle is no good. We go to new jungle,” said a 20-year-old from Pakistan, identifying himself as Muhammad Afridi. He said he was joining up to 30 friends in a place he refused to identify.

The main alley through the camp near the city of Calais burned overnight, leaving skeleton-like hulks on either side of the road. Firefighters delved into the camp’s deepest recesses, trying to prevent a massive conflagration.

Gas canisters popped as they exploded in the heat. One aid group’s truck burst into flames.

Migrants stood and watched. Some laughed.

Steve Barbet, a spokesman for the regional authorities, said one migrant was hospitalized. About 100 migrants were evacuated.

The camp once housed 6,300 migrants, according to authorities, but aid groups said the number had been much higher.

AP Writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to the story.