France marks 1 year since Paris attacks, wary and watched

PARIS | Less insouciant, more policed — France is a changed place since Islamic State extremists killed 130 people in the country’s deadliest attacks a year ago. Fearing it’s becoming more divided, too, survivors and victims’ families marked Sunday’s anniversary of the violence by pleading for national unity instead.

Tourism is hurting, armed forces roam streets and France is still under a state of emergency that rights groups call abusive and ineffective — and that the prime minister now says may be extended yet again.

“We always have this fear that weighs heavily in our hearts. We always try to be careful. And every time we pass by here, we think of them,” said Sabrina Nedjadi, paying respects Sunday at two cafes in her diverse eastern Paris neighborhood targeted in the attacks.

In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 photo provided by Universal Music France, British musician Sting, center, performs on stage at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. A concert by British pop legend Sting is marking the reopening of the Paris' Bataclan concert hall one year after suicidal jihadis turned it into a bloodbath and killed 90 revelers. (Boris Allin/Universal Music France via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 photo provided by Universal Music France, British musician Sting performs on stage at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. A concert by British pop legend Sting is marking the reopening of the Paris' Bataclan concert hall one year after suicidal jihadis turned it into a bloodbath and killed 90 revelers. (Boris Allin/Universal Music France via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT People leave the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. A concert by British pop legend Sting is marking the reopening of the Paris' Bataclan concert hall one year after suicidal jihadis turned it into a bloodbath and killed 90 revelers. The coordinated attacks in Paris on Nov. 13 last year that also targeted bars, restaurants and the sports stadium, leaving 130 people dead. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) French President Francois Hollande speaks with a victim after unveiling a commemorative plaque outside the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP) A commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Saint-Denis Mayor Didier Paillard is seen outside the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. The plaque reads : In memory of Manuel Dias and in respect of the numerous wounded and victims of the terrorism. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP) People gather outside the security perimeter set around the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) A commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is seen next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP) People gather outside the security perimeter set around the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) A police officer stands outside the security perimeter set around the Petit Cambodge restaurant in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo stand at attention after unveiling a commemorative plaque near the Petit Cambodge and Carillon cafes in Paris, France, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool Photo via AP) People prepare to release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) People gather next to a placard which reads, "love for all hate for nobody," at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. French President Francois Hollande has opened a national day of commemoration in France one year after the Paris attacks that killed 130. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Life for Paris association president Caroline Langlade, right, French President Francois Hollande, center left, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo prepare to release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall, in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, during a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP) American singer Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal puts his hand over his heart as he leaves the ceremony at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. French President Francois Hollande has opened a national day of commemoration in France one year after the Paris attacks that killed 130. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) People console each at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. French President Francois Hollande has opened a national day of commemoration in France one year after the Paris attacks that killed 130. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

At midday, hundreds of balloons were released to honor the memories of the victims; at dusk, paper lanterns were released into the Canal Saint Martin, bearing red, white and blue lights representing the French tricolor. Onlookers, including many families with children, lined the canal and surrounding bridges, watching silently as the lanterns drifted.

Some fear that France itself is adrift, its government unable to defeat the amorphous extremist enemy even as authorities encroach on liberties the French hold dear.

While French warplanes are targeting IS strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the state of emergency at home allows broadened police powers to search homes and monitor communications. But it could not prevent further attacks on France over the past year, including a truck rampage in Nice by a man claiming allegiance to IS. “Yes, terrorism will strike us again,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls warned this weekend

The International Federation for Human Rights warned in a recent report: “France is now in a situation where an ‘exceptional’ regime is becoming permanent, in the name of combating terrorism. But there is little evidence that this approach is working and it comes at a cost to fundamental rights.”

As silence descended Sunday on Paris for a series of commemorations, the son of the first victim of the attacks spoke out for tolerance in the face of hate.

Manuel Dias, an immigrant from Portugal, was killed by a suicide bomber outside the national stadium during an international match Nov. 13, 2015.

Under heavy security, President Francois Hollande unveiled a plaque in his memory Sunday near the Stade de France.

Dias’ son Michael said his father was “living proof that integration is possible, necessary” to end such violence.

Learning to live again after extremists killed his father was “a personal challenge, but it concerns us all,” Dias said. “Long live tolerance, long live intelligence, long live France.”

Some people cried, others simply lit candles or laid flowers at ceremonies Sunday near the six bars and eateries where gunmen opened fire on unsuspecting crowds enjoying an unusually mild November Friday night.

Mourners, tourists and residents streamed to the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were killed by three attackers who also took hostages. The concert hall reopened Saturday night with an emotional concert by Sting.

Jesse Holmes of Eagles of Death Metal, the California band whose concert that night ended in a bloodbath, paid respects at the Bataclan ceremony, placing his hand on his heart as he departed.

Nine people remain hospitalized from the attacks; others are paralyzed. Hundreds are still receiving psychological treatment.

“After this November 13th we lost part of our insouciance. The state of emergency has also contributed to set in a climate of fear,” said Daniel Psenny, a Le Monde journalist who is still recovering from a shot in the arm while trying to rescue a Bataclan victim.

But while some are moving out of his neighborhood, he refuses to cede to fear and remains proud of its diversity — a reflection of an increasingly heterogenous France.

“We must live. We are the ones who enshrine the spirit of this district, the way we live, the way we work, the way we get together. We perpetuate that. If we abandon (this area), that means terrorism has won,” he said.

The coordinated attacks were a wake-up call for France and for Europe. They followed the January 2015 newsroom massacre at the satiric newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris and a Kosher grocery store that left 17 dead. But the complex planning behind the Nov. 13 attacks and the high number of deaths revealed a degree of French vulnerability not previously suspected by authorities.

Neighboring Belgium, the starting point of the attacks in Paris, was hit on March 22 with attacks on its airport and a metro station that killed 32 people.

Yet a sign scrawled and posted near the Bataclan, “Love for all, hate for no one,” captures the sense of defiance shared by many.

Since the Charlie Hebdo attacks, “even if there is still worry in the minds of all French people, fear, there is a bit more love … to the reverse of what you might think, it gives us a desire to be together,” said Gregory Reibenberg, whose wife Djamila died in his arms in his cafe, La Belle Equipe, along with 18 other friends, colleagues and patrons.

“It unifies us more than the other way around,” he said. “Even if it affects us all deeply, forever.”

Jeffrey Schaeffer, Masha Macpherson, Oleg Cetinic and Milos Krivokapic contributed to this report.