Four Seasons developers back off plans to annex Aspen land

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASPEN, Colo. | Developers have withdrawn their application to annex residential land in Aspen for a Four Seasons luxury hotel.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2dKjQhU ) that Florida-based Cisneros Real Estate notified city officials Thursday of their intention to withdraw their application to annex the three-parcel property.

The decision comes after a group against the hotel began soliciting donations from Aspen residents.

The annexation of the property was scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday and to the Aspen City Council on Oct. 10.

Cisneros President Patrick Freeman acknowledged in a letter to city officials that the local development climate was against the development.

