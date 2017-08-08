Four journalists join Aurora Sentinel, Aurora magazine newsroom ranks

Kara Mason Bobby Reyes Ramsey Scott Philip Poston

AURORA | Four new staffers have joined the Aurora Sentinel newsroom, bringing a wide range of experience and talent to the Aurora magazine and the city’s digital and weekly print news source.

“We’re honored to bring some of the state’s best, freshest talents on board,” said Editor Dave Perry. “These journalists are already delivering what our readers have come to expect from the Sentinel.”

Joining the news desk is Bobby Reyes. He was recently sports editor at the Gunnison Country Times. During his tenure with the Times he won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association for writing, photography and videography. His efforts helped the Gunnison Country Times win statewide honors for online media and other coverage. Follow Reyes on Twitter @Bobby1Reyes.

Reyes has written for ESPN, Competitor Magazine, and a variety of nationally acclaimed news sources. He attended University of Colorado Boulder, studying English and philosophy.

“When I’m not in the newsroom I’m probably trekking Colorado trails, traveling across the country, or feverishly rocking out on my drum set,” Reyes said.

Photographer Philip Poston is a Metropolitan State University of Denver journalism graduate. Originally from Columbia, S.C., Poston moved to Colorado in 2004. In 2015, he received a Mark of Excellence award from the Society of Professional Journalists for General News Photography and was awarded honorable mention from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2015 for General News Photography. Poston has shot for The Atlantic, Denver Westword, The Boulder Daily Camera, The Greeley Tribune and the Coloradoan. Follow Poston on Twitter @philip_poston

“I have high aspirations for owning a horse and a boat some day,” Poston said. For now, he plays tennis and spends as much time as he can with his girlfriend and dog in the Colorado mountains.”

Reporters Ramsey Scott and Kara Mason have also joined the Aurora Sentinel and Aurora magazine news team.

Mason is a Colorado native hailing from Colorado Arkansas Valley and a journalism graduate of Colorado State University Pueblo. She is president of the Colorado Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and has been a board member since college.

Mason covered the Colorado legislature for a variety of publications and has written for the Colorado Statesman, the Canon City Daily Record and Pueblo’s PULP. Mason covered breaking news from the U.S. Supreme Court as a Scripps Howard Foundation Wire intern. Mason covers Aurora, regional and state government.

“When I’m not chasing leads, I’m probably trying new beer and petting dogs,” Mason said. Follow Mason on Twitter @KaraNormal.

Scott has lived in Colorado for more than 11 years and is a native of Charleston, S.C. He’s worked as a journalist for the past six years in Colorado and Wyoming covering beats ranging from crime to local government, arts to education, politics and feature writing. Scott has written for the Colorado Statesman and the Gillette News Record. Scott covers education and cultural issues.

“When I’m not sitting through government meetings, I love to hike, cook, see live music and read way too many comic books,” Scott said. Follow Scott on Twitter @RamseySentinel.

Follow Editor Dave Perry on Twitter and Facebook.