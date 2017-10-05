Fort Collins teen faces life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

FORT COLLINS | A Fort Collins teen faces life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced Thursday for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jurors found 19-year-old Tanner Flores guilty of first-degree murder and felony murder and second-degree kidnapping Wednesday after a weeklong trial in Fort Collins.

Prosecutors said that Flores convinced 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle to get inside his truck in June 2016 and then shot her repeatedly with his father’s gun.

Flores’ attorneys argued that he was devastated by the couple’s breakup but didn’t plan to kill Doolittle. She was in line to become the 2017 Boulder County Fair and Rodeo queen when she was killed and was given the title posthumously.