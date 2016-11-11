Fort Collins parents found guilty of child abuse

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A Fort Collins couple has been found guilty of abusing their 7-year-old daughter, who weighed just 37 pounds and was unable to speak when she was taken from their home in 2013.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2eoADrI ) that a jury on Thursday found Doug and Leah Dyer guilty of felony child abuse less than 24 hours after deliberations began. They face mandatory sentences of 10 to 32 years in prison.

The Dyers were found guilty of knowingly ignoring their daughter’s seizure condition for years. Defense attorneys argued that the child’s doctors failed to ensure her parents understood how to treat and deal with the medical condition.

The child was placed into foster care after Leah Dyer’s mother reported her concerns to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com