Former UCH nurse accused of stealing drugs from Aurora hospital

AURORA | A former University of Colorado Hospital nurse is facing as many as 10 years in federal prison after prosecutors say she stole high-powered medications from the Aurora hospital.

Kacye Unruh, 30, of Aurora, was arrested Thursday and is accused of taking vials of fentanyl and another drug and then replacing the vials with tampered material, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said in a news release.

Unruh is in federal custody and will remain there until a hearing Nov. 9, federal prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, from June 29 through July 12, Unruh stole fentanyl, or hydromorphone, from the hospital’s dialysis area. She then replaced the vials with other substances to conceal her theft, prosecutors said.

She is also accused of lying to federal investigators when they asked her about previous conduct at an Oklahoma hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital did not immediately return a request for comment.