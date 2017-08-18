Former Senator and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar endorses Crow for CD6

AURORA | Democrat Jason Crow, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman for Aurora’s 6th Congressional District, picked up another major endorsement. This time from former U.S. Senator and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar.

“Jason has served our nation with distinction in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a stellar community leader and father, and loves Colorado,” Salazar said of Crow in a statement. “He has proven his ability to unify the community through positive leadership and build coalitions to get things done — from his work with other veteran leaders in the fight for the VA Hospital in Aurora, to helping build organizations to address the growing substance abuse crisis in our community.”

Crow has endorsements from State Sen. Irene Aguilair and former Sen. Mark Udall, too.

Salazar said he believed Crow had solutions that not only help the people of the district, but also end the gridlock in Washington.

In an announcement of the endorsement, Crow said he was humbled to have the backing from Salazar, who Crow said has been a “trailblazer, fighting for Colorado his entire career.”

During the 2016 election Salazar, who served as a Senator from 2005 to 2009 and as Secretary of the Interior from 2010 to 2013, spent a fair amount of time stumping for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Last summer, Clinton named Salazar the chairman of her White House transition team.

Two other Democrats are vying for an election against Coffman in CD6, David Aarestad and Levi Tillemann.