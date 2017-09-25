Former Grandview security guard pleads not guilty to sex charges

AURORA | A former Grandview High School security guard who police say had a sexual relationship with a student pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual assault charges.

Broderick Lundie PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARAPAHOE COUNTY SHERIFF

Broderick Jerrod Lundie, 30, was arrested May 4 in connection with charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault and obscenities, according to state records.

Lundie pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and is due in court again Oct. 30, according to a spokeswoman for Arapahoe County prosecutors. His trial is set for January.

Lundie is accused of texting several students and of illegal sexual contact with at least one student.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave after his arrest, according to a Cherry Creek School District spokeswoman, and later resigned.

The news of Lundie became widespread the same day Aurora Police Department and CCSD had a press conference to announce the arrest of Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez on multiple counts of sexual assault and exploitation. In the press conference, APD said they believed there could be more victims and asked anyone with information to come forward. District officials said they opted not to publicly announce Lundie’s arrest last spring in an effort to protect potential victims, a move some experts have criticized.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Lundie, he started communicating with students via Instagram and later via text. It wasn’t clear from the affidavit how old any of the students were, but state records show Lundie is accused of sexual assault on a victim between 15 and 18 years old and on a victim 10 years younger than he is.