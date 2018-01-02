Former Grandview security guard pleads guilty to sexual relationship with student

AURORA | A former Grandview High School security guard pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony and a misdemeanor for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Broderick Lundie, 30, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony, and one misdemeanor sex assault where there is a 10-year age difference, a class 1 misdemeanor, according to a statement from Arapahoe County prosecutors. He is due back in court in March for sentencing.

Lundie was arrested in May and accused of texting several students and of illegal sexual contact with at least one student. He was later released on bond and as of Tuesday remains free, according to Arapahoe county jail records.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave after his arrest, according to a Cherry Creek School District spokeswoman, and later resigned.

The news of Lundie became widespread the same day Aurora Police Department and CCSD had a press conference to announce the arrest of Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez on multiple counts of sexual assault and exploitation. In the press conference, APD said they believed there could be more victims and asked anyone with information to come forward. District officials said they opted not to publicly announce Lundie’s arrest last spring in an effort to protect potential victims, a move some experts have criticized.