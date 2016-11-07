Former Avalanche player Marek Svatos found dead at 34

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONE TREE, Colo. | Former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos (SVAH’-tohs) has died at his home in Colorado.

The 34-year-old Svatos was found dead late Friday night. Police have not released a cause of death or said whether the death is suspicious.

Svatos lived in Lone Tree, a suburb of Denver. Authorities say he was identified by a family member at the home.

Svatos was a native of Kosice, Slovakia. He played for the Avalanche from 2004 until 2010. He also played briefly for Nashville and Ottawa.