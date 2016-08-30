Former Air Force quarterback Dee Dowis dies in car accident

DENVER | Police in Georgia say former Air Force quarterback Dee Dowis has died in a car accident outside Atlanta. He was 48.

He died in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning near Buford. He was working as a sales manager for a pharmaceutical company in South Carolina.

Dowis was a standout option quarterback for the Falcons. As a 153-pound sophomore in 1987 he began running coach Fisher DeBerry’s triple-option offense.

He graduated as the as the academy’s career leading rusher and finished sixth in the 1989 Heisman Trophy voting. During that season, Dowis rushed for 1,286 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing for 1,285 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Falcons to the Liberty Bowl.

He was inducted into the academy’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Tracie, and two children.

___

AP college football site: http://collegefootball.ap.org