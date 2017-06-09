Food and drink just a part of menu for Aurora’s inaugural June 10 Buskers, Brews and BBQ

AURORA | The smoky flavors of Kansas City, Nashville and the like will be taking up temporary residence outside the Aurora Municipal Center this weekend for the city’s inaugural “Buskers, Brews and BBQ” festival.

Some two dozen barbecue teams from across the state and country will be at the first-of-its-kind event in Aurora, trying to nab top honors in the categories of pork ribs, pork and beef brisket. Sanctioned by the esteemed Kansas City Barbeque Society, the June 10 event in Aurora will serve as the Colorado state championship in the group’s annual barbecue competition. Teams from outside Colorado are also eligible to attend the event in order to increase their cumulative, annual score in the contest to be named the top barbecue outfit in the land.

Throughout the course of the afternoon this Saturday, certified judges will rate meat cooked by each team based on taste, appearance and texture, according to the KCBS website. There will be as much as $5,000 in prize money given to the winners, according KCBS, which claims to be the world’s largest group of grilling enthusiasts, with more than 20,000 members across the globe.

The city partnered with Golden Toad, a Littleton-based barbecue sauce brand with its own competition team, to bring the event to fruition, according to a press release issued by the city.

City Councilman Bob Roth spearheaded the effort to launch the event in Aurora, saying it was an attempt to recreate a similar busker-themed affair he used to attend in Denver with his daughter.

“I always had very fond memories of going with my daughter when she was little and I’ve always kind of wanted to bring it to the city of Aurora, but I just never followed through with it, to be quite honest,” he said. “… As luck would have it, a staffer with the city of Aurora used to be involved with the Kansas City Barbeque Society, so it really was just a series of circumstances that worked out perfectly.”

Roth worked with a member of the Aurora Police Department, who’s also a sanctioned judge with the Kansas City barbecue group, and Gary Wheat, former chief of Visit Aurora, to craft the logistics of the festival.

On top of the premier barbecue offerings, Dry Dock Brewing Company will be pouring beers, and buskers and street performers will be leading quirky demonstrations throughout the day. Pandas & People, a Fort Collins-based folk group, will begin playing music late in the afternoon. Food trucks will also be hawking grub for attendees, according to the city.

Event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 10, Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Entry is free. Beers are $5. Barbecue samples are $2 each. The barbecue competition awards are dispensed at 3 p.m. Music begins at 4 p.m. Visit auroragov.org or call 303-739-7182 for more information. Dogs are not allowed.