Following endorsement, Obama releases ad supporting Morgan Carroll in 6th CD; Coffman focusing on minority votes

AURORA | Following an announcement in October that he endorsed Morgan Carroll’s campaign to unseat GOP incumbent Congressman Mike Coffman, President Barack Obama released an online-only ad Nov. 2 asking voters to join him in supporting Carroll.

“With Morgan Carroll and the Democrats in Congress we can get more done,” Obama said and pointed to several middle class platforms Morgan supports such as making college more affordable and ending the corporate tax rate.

“As someone who proudly organized for Barack Obama during his first presidential run, I am deeply honored that he is supporting our campaign through this ad,” Jennifer Donovan, Carroll for Colorado campaign manager, said in a release. “Morgan Carroll’s message of fighting for veterans, students, and working families is one that drew millions of people to support Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 — and it’s why we’re going to win this race in 2016.”

Carroll’s campaign staff was not immediately available for comment on the ad spend, but The Denver Post reported earlier the ad would run through Election Day. The Denver Post said it was funded by Carroll and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with the campaign giving little more detail than its cost was in the “low six figures.”

Seth Masket, political science professor at the University of Denver, told the Aurora Sentinel in October the President’s support is not likely to motivate new voters to Carroll’s side.

“It’s something Carroll can tout in mailers, but it’s something that really can only help with voter turnout and fundraising,” he said.

Coffman’s campaign responded that they were also unfazed by the new ad.

“Morgan Carroll is the last person on the planet who unequivocally supports Obamacare, so the fact that the President took personal involvement for Morgan Carroll isn’t a particular surprise,” said Cinamon Watson, Coffman’s spokeswoman, in a statement. “This election is about a Marine Corps combat veteran vs. Morgan Carroll, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and now the President of the United States. Our message to all of the above is – take your best shot. We are ready.”

Coffman meanwhile has been focusing on reaching out to diverse to voters in a district where blacks make up 10 percent of the electorate, Asians make up 5 percent and Hispanics make up more than 20 percent.

In October Coffman released an ad airing on cable and broadcast that touts his involvement in the district’s Ethiopian community.

“Mike Coffman was the only one that reached out to our community,” says a woman named only “Mamay” in the ad, who refers to a video released last year purportedly showing the killing of up to 30 Ethiopian Christians in Libya.