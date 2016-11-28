Florida Panthers announce the firing of coach Gerard Gallant

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUNRISE, Fla. | Gerard Gallant’s firing has been announced by the Florida Panthers, one day after the 2015-16 coach of the year finalist was dismissed in a somewhat surprising move.

Gerard Gallant, center, former Florida Panthers head coach, approaches a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Gerard Gallant, former Florida Panthers head coach, gets into a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Gerard Gallant, right, former Florida Panthers head coach, waits for a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots the puck past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Florida Panthers' Jussi Jokinen (36) passes the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Victor Rask (49) closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Panthers announced the firings of Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly on Monday, and confirmed that general manager Tom Rowe will take Gallant’s place behind the bench.

The moves were all made Sunday night following Florida’s 3-2 loss in Carolina.