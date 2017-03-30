Florida man taken off life support after Colorado ski crash

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO, Colo. | A Florida man has died days after suffering injuries in a ski accident in southern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nhsJRe) 56-year-old Michael Black died at a hospital Saturday after he was taken off life support.

Wolf Creek Ski Area Owner Davey Pitcher says Black, who had a second home near the ski area, had been on an intermediate trail on March 21 when he lost control, skied off the trail and struck a tree.

Ski patrol had arrived to find Black conscious and he was able to recount what had happened. There were no witnesses.

Pitcher says it appears Black lost a ski and “tomahawaked,” which happens when a skier crashes and turns end over end consecutively.

He says Black suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com