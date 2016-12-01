Firefighters: Suburban Denver fires appear suspicious

LAKEWOOD, Colo. | Investigators say a series of fires in suburban Denver, including one that prompted evacuations on Monday, appear to be suspicious.

West Fire Metro Fire Rescue issued a statement Thursday asking for the public’s help in finding out how the fires in the Green Mountain area in Lakewood started. Officials didn’t elaborate on why they think someone could have set the blazes.

Firefighters say there were five fires in the area in November. Monday night’s fire quickly spread to about 100 acres on Green Mountain in gusty winds, the flames visible from downtown Denver. The others were all an acre or smaller.