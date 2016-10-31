Firefighter dies after suffering injury on the job

COLORADO SPRINGS | An autopsy was scheduled for today to determine what caused the death of a Cimarron Hills paramedic-firefighter who was hospitalized Friday for a work-related injury.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2ecOtvC ) that Jermaine Frye had recently suffered an injury during training. He was released from the hospital Oct. 28, but went into cardiac arrest and died at his home the following day.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported that emergency responders had tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Frye had been a paramedic-firefighter with the department since February 2015. He worked for the Aurora Fire Department from 2010 to 2014.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Frye’s fiancée and unborn child.