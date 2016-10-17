Fire torches four Aurora townhomes

AURORA | A fire damaged four units in an Aurora townhouse complex Monday afternoon.

Aurora fire crews responded to a fire Monday that damaged four homes on South Zeno Way. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was first reported at about 3 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Zeno Way.

Aurora fire spokeswoman Laure Bridges said three units in the four-unit building were heavily damaged and the fourth had minor damage.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire, Bridges said, but haven’t yet determined the cause.