Fire scorches horse stable in Pueblo West

PUEBLO | Fire officials say a blaze broke out inside a horse stable in Pueblo West, but the owner was able to save his animals from the flames.

KKTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j7YAT2 ) that firefighters had arrived Sunday morning to find the stable engulfed in flames.

They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but the building was completely destroyed.

Brad Davidson with the Pueblo West Fire Department says the horses’ owner had noticed the flames and was able to get him and the animals to safety before the fire spread. Davidson says most of the horses were miniatures horses and that there were goats at the scene.

Investigators say the fire was started by accident and could have been caused by an electric issue.