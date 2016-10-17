Fire danger, snow forecast for the Rockies

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIVERTON, Wyo. | Weather forecasters are telling people in Yellowstone National Park to prepare for up to two inches of snow on Sunday and they’re warning of a high risk of wildfires in eastern Wyoming.

In Colorado, nearly half the state is under a red flag warning, with winds nearly 50 miles an hour through Monday evening that could cause wildfires to spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service says areas of northeastern Montana can expect high winds that could tip over boats on lakes.

Wildfire monitors reported no major fires in the three states on Sunday.