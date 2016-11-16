Fire at Aurora home sends 4 to hospital

AURORA | A house fire near Del Mar Park sent four people to the hospital Wednesday morning, Aurora fire officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The blaze started sometime before 6:30 a.m. at a home at 12710 E. 7th Ave., according to a tweet from Aurora fire officials.

The home, which is just northeast of Del Mar Park near East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, was fully engulfed in flames by about 6:30 a.m.

Five people in all were treated for injuries and four were taken to a hospital, the fire department reported.

The cause of the blaze has not been released but Aurora fire said investigators are on scene.