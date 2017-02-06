Final dog found after running away from fatal I-25 crash

PUEBLO, Colo. | The fourth and final dog that ran away after a fatal crash on Interstate 25 has been found.

KUSA-TV reported Saturday (http://on9news.tv/2lgu8Hi ) that according to Rescued Pet Movement, shepherd mix Kelly was found alive after 22 days on her own. The rescue organization says the dog lost 14 pounds while out in the elements and has very sore paws but is otherwise expected to recover.

Kelly and three other dogs became lost after 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas, crashed Jan. 13. Roberts died in the crash.

The van had been carrying 27 dogs from Houston to several Colorado rescue organizations.

