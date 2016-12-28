Filmmaker who chronicled Chicago school dies in Africa

CHICAGO | An American filmmaker has been killed in a bus crash in East Africa, where he was screening a documentary he made about a Chicago school and working on a project about Sudanese refugees.

The U.S. State Department and a Chicago school official told The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2hr9X9N ) that David J. Steiner died Monday in Uganda. He was 51.

Steiner’s film, “Saving Barbara Sizemore,” documented the successful fight to keep Barbara A. Sizemore Academy in Chicago open after it was slated to be closed.

Carol Lee is chairman of the board of directors for the charter school network that operates the school. She says Steiner’s son and two Sizemore students were on the bus with him when it was hit head-on outside Kampala, the Ugandan capital. They were not seriously injured.